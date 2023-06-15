Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the governing body of rugby in Africa, extends its warm congratulations to Florian Grill on his appointment as the new president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR). The announcement was made by the FFR on Wednesday, marking a significant moment for French rugby.

Herbert Mensah, the President of Rugby Africa, expressed his sincere congratulations to Florian Grill on assuming this prestigious position. Mensah highlighted the importance of strong leadership in advancing the sport and commended Grill's track record of commitment to the game.

"Florian Grill's appointment as the President of the French Rugby Federation is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of the sport. Under his guidance, I am confident that the FFR will continue to thrive and make significant contributions to the world of rugby," stated Mensah.

The relationship between Rugby Africa and the French Rugby Federation has always been significant, with a shared commitment to the growth and promotion of rugby on both continents. Mensah expressed his enthusiasm for further collaboration between the two organizations, emphasizing the potential for mutual support and the exchange of knowledge and resources.

"As the President of Rugby Africa, I look forward to working closely with Florian Grill and the FFR to strengthen our partnership and explore new avenues for cooperation. Together, we can elevate the sport of rugby and create opportunities for players, coaches, and fans across our regions," added Mensah.

Rugby Africa wishes Florian Grill every success in his new role as President of the French Rugby Federation. The organization remains committed to fostering strong ties with the FFR and collaborating to advance the sport of rugby in Africa and France.

