Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com), the governing body of rugby in Africa, issued the following statement:

On behalf of Rugby Africa, I express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bernard Lapasset. His passing is a great loss to the rugby community, and we recognize his significant contributions to the development of the sport globally.

Bernard Lapasset was a true leader and an inspiration to many in the rugby world. His commitment to the sport was unwavering, and his tireless efforts helped to elevate rugby to new heights. His vision for rugby's future was instrumental in the growth of the sport, and his legacy will continue to shape the sport for generations to come.

We extend our sincere condoleances to the French rugby federation and the wider rugby community during this difficult time. Bernard Lapasset will be deeply missed, but his memory will always be cherished.

