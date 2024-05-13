GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the continent’s largest tech and startup exhibition scheduled from 29-31 May in Marrakech, Morocco, emerges as a pivotal platform for exploring the intersections of digital transformation, financial inclusion, and economic empowerment. As South Africa’s banking of finance sector takes center stage in this global dialogue, the event promises to be a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and growth.

In South Africa, digital transformation has become imperative across industries, and the financial sector is no exception. From the convenience of online banking to mobile payment solutions, banks are leveraging digital technologies to enhance efficiency, improve customer experience, and expand access to financial services.

With a growing youth population favoring digital banking, financial institutions are investing in user-friendly mobile apps and online platforms to meet evolving customer preferences.

Banks Face Competition from Fintech and Innovative Platforms

These digital banking platforms provide users with convenient access to a wide range of financial services, including account management, payments, and lending, all through intuitive user-friendly mobile and online interfaces.

However, amidst this digital transformation, banks face stiff competition from a diverse array of players, including agile fintech startups and innovative tech-driven platforms. These disruptors offer innovative solutions that challenge traditional norms and cater to evolving customer needs.

South African fintech startups, recognized locally and globally, provide convenient digital banking services, investment platforms, and innovative lending solutions, drawing customers away from traditional banks with their agility and customer-centric approach. In 2021, South Africa boasted the highest number of fintech startups in the African region with 154 companies (https://apo-opa.co/3KjmVTL). As of May 2022, fintech startups in South Africa secured close to $US77 million (https://apo-opa.co/3ys79ms).

The fintech value chain encompasses a wide range of services including banking, infrastructure, crowdfunding, digital currencies, lending, payment, and regulation technology.

By facilitating dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, GITEX Africa accelerates the pace of digital transformation in the financial services sector, driving inclusive growth and economic empowerment across the African continent. Among the more than 35 esteemed speakers from South Africa include Lillian Barnard, President at Microsoft Africa; Zondwa Mandela from Mandela Legacy; and Chipo Mushwana, Executive of Emerging Innovation and Payments, Nedbank.

Major South African investment funds, unicorns, and start-ups fast-forwarding cross-continental progress at GITEX AFRICA 2024 include SAVANT, Zindi, and go1.

Lillian Barnard, President of Microsoft Africa, said: “Africa has long been recognised for its formidable growth prospects and AI is the long-awaited key to help unlock that potential.”

“The AI-powered innovation we’re seeing today is poised to reinvent every aspect of society from healthcare to financial services, manufacturing and beyond. If Africa is to benefit from the paradigm shift currently sweeping the globe, we must make the promise of AI real for people and organisations across the continent – and do so responsibly.”

Hands-on Support Required for Startups

Bongani Sithole, CEO of Founders Factory Africa and a speaker at GITEX Africa outlines key challenges facing African startups: difficulties in finding product-market fit, hiring the right talent, maintaining company culture while expanding into new markets and securing funding.

Despite these challenges, Sithole highlights opportunities for startups to tap into, including the “development of new products and services to meet the needs of their growing customer base. This can lead to increased innovation and competitiveness.”

In terms of specific trends within the African startup ecosystem, Sithole says we can expect to see more mergers and acquisitions (M&As) continue this year, primarily driven by larger companies seeking to acquire earlier-stage companies. “M&As are strengthening the startup ecosystem by offering a guarantee of revenue and funding for founders.” Additionally, he notes the potential of AI applications to address societal challenges and drive economic growth.

As Africa’s tech ecosystem evolves, he sees opportunities for cross-regional collaboration through initiatives like cross-border agreements for trade and talent, full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), fast-tracking of regulatory approvals.

Reflecting on lessons from leading African unicorns, he highlights the importance of solving societal problems and embracing failure as part of the startup journey. “Many successful founders are not first-time successes. Founders are encouraged to remain within the ecosystem even after failures to create potential unicorn by leveraging their experience.”

At GITEX Africa, Sithole aims to emphasize the importance of “hands-on support” for early-stage ventures beyond just capital. He also hopes to develop actionable steps to stimulate innovation and funding across Africa, advancing the tech and startup ecosystems.

Financial Inclusion and Economic Empowerment

Recognizing the significance of digital transformation, the South African government has taken proactive steps to promote financial inclusion and economic growth. In 2023, the National Treasury released a policy framework to broaden financial inclusion (https://apo-opa.co/4bff3OC), to achieve 90 percent banked status by 2030. This initiative highlights the government’s commitment to leveraging digital technologies to drive socioeconomic development and create opportunities for all South Africans.

While progress has been significant, challenges persist, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to ensure equal access to financial services. As South Africa continues to ride the wave of digital finance, the possibilities are boundless. By embracing innovation and strengthening collaboration, the country is charting a journey toward a brighter and more equitable future for all.

