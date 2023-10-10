Rhodes Business School (www.RU.ac.za/businessschool/) continues to expand its offerings as it further fulfils its vision to ‘transform business for a sustainable world’. Rhodes Business School Director, Professor Owen Skae, says that the new Diploma, whilst having many words, is very significant in addressing a critical skill shortage in Africa. “The new Postgraduate Diploma in Advancement and Resource Mobilisation, fills an important gap our existing offerings and further provides a pathway to our flagship MBA programme, which due to its hybrid mode of delivery is now more accessible than ever”.

Rhodes Business School emphasizes that each programme offers has a specific purpose to ensure impact beyond the classroom. “We are business school, and business schools are seen to be synonymous with money. We have a different view. For us it is not about how much money you make, how you make your money. That talks to purpose, sustainability, integrated thinking, innovation and transformation that has meaning and impact.”

10 years ago, the School offered a PhD, an MBA and a Postgraduate Diploma in Enterprise Management. “Today we have expanded these to a Master of Commerce that has a focus on integrative thinking, two Business Analysis Diplomas and the most recent one on Advancement. Each one is deliberate to ensure that we contribute to the achievement of the SDGs in a tangible way.”

For example, the Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (which is solely distance delivered) and the Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analysis have a strong focus on SDG9, which is to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Enterprise Management has a strong emphasis on social entrepreneurship which touches on SDG8, which is to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Advancement and Resource Mobilisation is about equipping NGOs, NPOs, Charities and Educational Institutions with the vital skills necessary to advance themselves and mobilise resources, thereby impacting on SDG 4, ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, SDG 10, reduce inequality within and among countries, and SDG 11, make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

The MBA programme emphasises the purpose of business. Rhodes Business School is of the view that the purpose of business and the achievement of the SDGs are not incompatible, but it requires a special MBA to demonstrate the possibility and opportunity that comes from that commitment.

“What we are now in position to do, is to offer multiple pathways to our flagship MBA. Whether your passion is to make business processes more sustainable, create responsible business ventures, build transformative organisations or lead in a world of paradox and ambiguity, Rhodes Business School has a programme to meet that need”, stresses Skae.

As evidence of its commitment to sustainability, for the second year in a row, Rhodes Business School has once again been acknowledged by PMR.Africa as rating highest in the Corporate Care - Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programmes and initiatives.