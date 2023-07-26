The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Wednesday (26/7) returned two Indonesian citizens to their homeland from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum's shelter in Port Sudan. The two Indonesian citizens are Rostini (45 years) from Bekasi and Mimin (50 years) from Tangerang.

They are domestic sector migrant workers affected by the war that raged in Sudan. The two of them worked with their employers and lived in Khartoum. Previously, they decided not to participate in the evacuation and chose to flee to another, safer area. However, with the expansion of the armed conflict that is still ongoing to this day, the two Indonesian citizens asked the Indonesian Embassy for help in evacuating. Furthermore, the Indonesian Embassy has attempted to evacuate both of them from the Wad Madani and Port Sudan areas.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko when sending off the two Indonesian citizens from Port Sudan advised them to take lessons and lessons from the events while working in Sudan and in the future be more careful in deciding to work abroad correctly and according to official procedures.

Ambassador Sunarko prayed for a smooth and safe trip back to his homeland to be reunited with his family. The return of Indonesian citizens is accompanied by officers from the Indonesian Embassy.

The two Indonesian citizens expressed their gratitude for the attention and assistance given by the Government of Indonesia and the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum so that they could return to Indonesia.​