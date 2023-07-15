The decade-long insurgency by Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria has damaged or destroyed healthcare infrastructure and hospital equipment and supplies – and in some cases, resulted in the loss of life of healthcare workers.

The damage from the conflict has severely hampered the ability of many local governments in Yobe State to provide maternal, child and emergency healthcare services. Although some of the healthcare infrastructure has already been rebuilt, there is still an urgent need to re-equip health facilities.

Using nearly $1.1 million in funding from the government of Japan, UNOPS is working with Nigeria's North East Development Commission and Yobe State Ministry of Health to procure and install medical equipment for eight primary healthcare centres and two general hospitals in six local government areas of Yobe State.

"This project is an example of best practice in the path towards universal health coverage, particularly in delivering appropriate and safe health services to rural women and children in the communities where these services are seriously needed." Ifeoma Charles-Monwuba - Representative and Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Ghana

"[This project is] very timely, because it fits very conveniently into the vision of the government of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni to ensure the provision of standard and functional health systems across all the local government areas of Yobe State,” said Dr. Muhammad Lawan Gana, Senior Special Assistance to the Governor on Health.

"Maternal and infant mortality rates can be greatly improved simply by regular visits to a hospital with appropriate equipment. I am hopeful that this project will greatly improve the wellness of women and children in Yobe State," said H.E. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria.

As part of the project, training will be provided to biomedical and maintenance personnel at the two general hospitals on the safe operation of the procured equipment.