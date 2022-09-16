The Conversing Aquatic Biodiversity Project, under funding by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), has launched a number of research initiatives seeking to provide a baseline assessment of the current situation across the continent, as well as lay the groundwork for rational intervention by the project. The studies include the following:

• A review and assessment of relevant continental and global biodiversity and environmental instruments to develop priority actions for enhanced ratifications of these instruments by AU Member States and regional institutions in the West, Central and Northern Regions of Africa.

• An assessment of relevant continental and global biodiversity and environmental instruments to develop priority actions for enhanced ratifications of these instruments by AU Member States and regional institutions in the South and Eastern regions of Africa

• An assessment of freshwater ecosystems and develop a proposal for establishing regional cooperation across transboundary freshwater ecosystems

• An assessment to map Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) activities in West, Central and Northern Africa, document lessons, best practices and develop guidelines for their institutionalization at national and regional levels

• Assessment to map Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) in South and Eastern regions of Africa, document lessons, best practices and develop guidelines for their institutionalization at national and regional levels.

• A review of existing Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), document lessons, best practices and formulate guidelines for their sustainable implementation and governance in the South-Eastern regions of Africa

• Studies on the impact of climate change on aquatic biodiversity and environment and to recommend mitigation strategies.

• Studies to identify priority issues and actions for sustainable coastal, marine tourism and mining activities for aquatic biodiversity conservation and environment protection

The study findings for the completed studies are expected to be presented during the upcoming Project Technical Committee Meeting that will be held in Mombasa from 21-22 September, 2022. Other studies have been lined up to be launched during the course of the year.