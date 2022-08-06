The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Ethiopia announces that some online and print media are misinterpreting the content of the recent statement issued by the conference in July.

The statement never states about the fleeing of Priests and Nuns or closing of Churches in Tigray. The intention of the statement is reflecting the major challenges in Ethiopia in different conflict affected areas. It deals not with any specific condition in Tigray.

The conference didn't receive any official report from Adigrat Dioceses, which is in Tigray, about the fleeing of Priests and Nuns or closing of Churches so far.

Therefore, we request all media to revert any publication related to the aforementioned information and take a quick corrective measure.

