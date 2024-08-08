Reacting to the start of a technical investigation mission ordered by the Ministry of the Environment of Congo into the Metssa Congo recycling plant located in Vindoulou, Pointe-Noire region, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said:

“We welcome the Ministry of the Environment’s decision to carry out this investigation, which follows the total suspension of the plant’s activities due to serious health risks documented by Amnesty International in June 2024.

“The authorities must make the investigation report public and, depending on its findings, ensure that effective remedies are provided to those harmed by Metssa Congo’s operations in Vindoulou. This might include monetary compensation, access to medical treatment, or other appropriate initiatives. In the event that the company is required to relocate to prevent further health risks, it must be ensured that the plant, which is located 50 metres from a school, is moved to an industrial zone that meets regulatory standards and adheres to the company’ human rights responsibilities to ensure these harms are not repeated.

“As the Republic of Congo plans to diversify its industrial activities, Amnesty International is calling on the authorities to ensure that companies act responsibly and respect their environmental and human rights obligations and responsibilities according to international and Congolese law.”

Background

A group of residents of Vindoulou, in the Pointe-Noire region, had been denouncing for years the fumes emanating from the Metssa Congo recycling plant, a subsidiary of the Indian company Metssa, which produces lead bars for export to several countries, including the United States.

Amnesty International’s report on the situation of environmental, economic and social rights of populations living near industrial companies in the Pointe-Noire region, showed that Metssa Congo had not carried out any environmental impact assessment before setting up in 2013, in violation of Congolese law. The company claimed to have obtained a licence in 2018 and an environmental compliance certificate in 2023, 10 years after it began operations.

In 2023, blood samples taken from 18 people living near the plant, including children, were analysed by an independent laboratory with the support of Amnesty International. All revealed lead concentrations well above the threshold set by the World Health Organization. The company had claimed that the fumes emanating from its plant were not toxic.