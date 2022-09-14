Ambassador Teferi Melesse had a courtesy visit from officials of the Italian law firm Bonelli Erede, which has London-based office.

The company has been offering legal and advisory services to governments and international anchor business companies and corporations based in the EU and the UK, as well as promoting investment alongside these entities.

On the occasion, the Honourable Ambassador, Teferi Melesse, detailed Ethiopia’s new commercial law, the country’s favourable business climate, the country’s new banking law, as well as the convenience of Ethiopia as a tourism and investment destination. Additionally, Ambassador pledged to give them the necessary assistance they would need in moving onward.

The representatives from their side reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with the embassy and pledged to encourage important anchor business companies and corporations to take part in the business, tourist, and investment forums that the embassy will be hosting.