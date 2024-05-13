In cooperation between Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia and the Ministry of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye, the “Renewable Solar Energy Training” was organized for experts studying in the field of renewable solar energy in African countries.

The first stage of the training, planned to be a 2-stage training, was held in Ankara and Konya. A total of 12 engineers and academicians working in the solar energy sector in Senegal, Tanzania, Mozambique and Namibia attended the training.

Within the scope of the training, participants had the opportunity to observe the sector’s experience in Türkiye through field visits and acquire theoretical information on the solar energy sector.

Instructors assigned by the Directorate General for Vocational and Technical Education of the Ministry of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye, together with instructors from the Ministry of Energy of Indonesia, provided theoretical and practical lessons to participants in solar energy workshops of the Cezeri Green Technology Anatolian Technical and Vocational High School.

The group visited the Kalyon Solar Technologies Factory, which gives the opportunity to observe all stages of the conversion process from polysilicon to solar panels in a single facility, and had the opportunity to examine their theoretical knowledge on-site. Also visiting the Kalyon Solar Power Plant in Karapınar, Konya, participants received detailed information about the largest solar power plant in Europe.

At the end of the training, a certificate ceremony was held with the participation of TİKA’s Vice President, Dr. Rahman Nurdun; the Head of the Department of Foreign Relations and Partnerships at TİKA, Uğur Tanyeli; the Undersecretary of Political Affairs of the Indonesian Embassy in Ankara, Dhanny Perkasa; the Branch Manager of the Directorate General for Vocational and Technical Education of the Ministry of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye, Kadriye Kılıç and the Principal of the Cezeri Green Technology Anatolian Technical and Vocational High School, Mustafa Aydın.

Upon receiving their certificates, participants expressed their gratitude for the training program.

The second stage of the training program will be held in October 2024 in Indonesia, in cooperation with TİKA and Indonesian authorities.