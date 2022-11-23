Thanks to financing from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), AU-IBAR has released a new Advocacy Note – “Mitigating the impact of climate change on African aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity” as part of the Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity in the African Blue Economy Project.

The advocacy note argues in favour of the creation of a climate change mitigation effort that incorporates the involvement of stakeholders at the local, national, sub-regional, and regional levels in order to maximise the impact of innovation across Africa.

The focus on knowledge-based development not only helps to avoid the construction of new institutions or procedures, but it also helps to encourage dialogue and mobilise the experience and resources that are already being used by ongoing efforts.

The implementation should be encouraged through consultation involving regional and sub-regional organisations active in this field, to discuss their expectations and contribution to framing a regional approach to mitigating the impact of climate change on the aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity in Africa. The purpose of the discussion is to frame a regional approach to mitigating the impact of climate change on the aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity in Africa.

The comprehensive report that accompanies the advocacy note will be made available in the upcoming weeks.