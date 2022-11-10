The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org/en/), a philanthropic initiative in its fourth edition sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, is slated to announce the top three winners for this year at the 2022 ABH Grand Finale to be held on Saturday, November 19.

The top ten finalists, selected from an initial pool of over 21,000 applicants from across Africa over a seven-month period, will finally be competing LIVE for the title of 2022 ABH Winner at the Grand Finale! All finalists will win a share of the competition’s US$1.5 million grant. The event will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa and will be live broadcasted to reach the rest of Africa and the world.

ABH is calling on current and aspiring entrepreneurs, well-wishers, investors and other key stakeholders in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to virtually attend this year’s Grand Finale. Interested persons can REGISTER NOW to grab a free ticket to attend the virtual finale and awards ceremony and to receive a login link: http://bit.ly/3UI5M99

Registration should take you less than 1 minute.

Details

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022 Start time: 10:15 am CAT Winners will be announced at 5:00 to 5:50 pm CAT Location: Online Languages: English and French

This year, ABH is also encouraging audience participation. All interested parties can vote for their favorite Hero in the People’s Choice Award. Ten lucky voting participants will be drawn to take part in a quiz during the Grand Finale via WhatsApp to get a chance to win an ABH gift pack worth up to US$200 each. One lucky participant among them will also win a sponsored trip to next year’s Grand Finale. CAST YOUR VOTE NOW to show your support for your Hero and stand a chance to win a prize: http://bit.ly/3fRykyf

The top 10 finalists include (in alphabetical order, by country):

Mr. Flavien Kouatcha Simo, Managing Partner of Save Our Agriculture Sarl (http://bit.ly/3Uoeh9z) (Cameroon)

Ms. Amena Elsaie, Co-Founder of Helm Consulting (http://bit.ly/3G4TNia) (Egypt)

Ms. Nadia Gamal El Din, Founder and CEO of Rahet Bally (http://bit.ly/3EklOAG) (Egypt)

Mr. Amadou Daffe, CEO and Co-Founder of Gebeya Inc. (http://bit.ly/3G811Sj) (Ethiopia)

Mr. Prince Agbata, Co-Founder and CEO of Coliba Waste Management Services Limited (http://bit.ly/3fZTiLn) (Ghana)

Mr. Tesh Mbaabu, Co-Founder and CEO of Marketforce Technologies (http://bit.ly/3Uo981B) (Kenya)

Ms. Francine Munyaneza, Founder of Munyax Eco (http://bit.ly/3Uoez09) (Rwanda)

Ms. Shona Mcdonald, Founder and Executive Director of Shonaquip Social Enterprise (https://bit.ly/3DYXiUo) (South Africa)

Ms. Elmarie Pereira, Chief Operations Executive, Co-Founder&Acting CEO of Memeza Shout (PTY) Ltd (http://bit.ly/3UKN8xv) (South Africa)

Mr. Elia Timotheo, Founder and CEO of East Africa Fruits Co. (http://bit.ly/3hsLyC4) (Tanzania)

There will also be local viewing parties organized across Africa by 2022 ABH finalists and partners to provide the finalists' friends and families and other entrepreneurs a chance to support their Hero. In Rwanda, for example, there will be a viewing party at Norrsken House – the largest hub for entrepreneurs in Africa. In Senegal, a viewing party with French translation will be held by Haske Ventures. Interested parties can contact ABH via email to info@africabusinessheroes.org for more details.

