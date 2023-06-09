Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad in need of emergency humanitarian response with onset of rainy season; thousands of refugees who have crossed the border now face isolation, disease and malnutrition.

Thousands of people amassed at Chad’s eastern border in Sila region and other border areas – seeking refuge from a raging conflict in neighbouring Sudan - are at risk of losing access to vital humanitarian and medical assistance with the impending arrival of the rainy season, warns Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

This is expected to have devastating humanitarian consequences in Sila’s border region; when wadis (dry riverbeds) and roads fill with water and flood, it will lead to the complete isolation of refugees and host communities. As a result, they could be cut them off from all services or assistance as the area becomes inaccessible.

There are also concerns over increased risks of waterborne and infectious diseases under the current conditions of poor access to clean water and sanitation services. The situation has triggered an emergency response with humanitarian organisations trying to provide aid and relocate people far from insecure border areas before the rains hit – however, aid is visibly falling behind.

“Many refugees want to move away from the border area, but there is not enough space for them to relocate,” says Audrey van der Schoot, MSF head of mission in Chad. “At the same time, there are others who wish to remain where they are, in addition to continuing arrivals from Sudan,” she says.

“More than 100,000 people have already crossed the border into Chad since the start of the fighting in Sudan. We fear that with the coming rainfall, people in this border area will be trapped and forgotten, with no access to critical lifesaving services, or information on where to access them,” says van der Schoot.

People may be left to make unimaginable choices; to stay without any assistance or to return to Sudan, where they would be exposed to more violence, and physical and psychological harm.

“The ongoing humanitarian action should prioritise the situation and the needs of those people that will eventually become stranded at the border,” says van der Schoot.