Egypt has adopted new initiatives to enhance the attractiveness of its mining sector to global investors and increase the industry’s contribution to GDP to 6% by 2030. As exploration, production, monetization and value addition of Egypt’s mineral resources accelerates, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) will serve as a crucial platform to showcase lucrative opportunities within the mining value chain.

AMW will host Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in the Ministerial Forum, where he is expected to showcase policies transforming the country’s extractive industry. Minister Badawi will also participate in a fireside chat, titled From Policy to Practice: Implementing Egypt’s Vision for Mineral Beneficiation, where he also anticipated to highlight efforts to position the country as a leading global mining investment destination.

Industry Digitalization

Egypt is digitalizing and modernizing its mining sector services to improve operational efficiency and transparency. In June 2025, the country launched a pilot Track License Portal (https://apo-opa.co/4gg6Rkv), a unified electronic platform aimed at streamlining investors' access to licenses and approvals through a single platform. The initiative aims to reduce license issuance time to a maximum of 20 days. Egypt is also planning the rollout of a dedicated Digital Mining Platform (https://apo-opa.co/4nrRyYB) in 2025 to simplify investors' access to prospective mining opportunities.

Sustainable Resource Management

A new law introduced in 2025 transformed the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority into the independent Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (EMRA) (https://apo-opa.co/4mZA1qM). The aim is to ensure sustainable management of mineral resources and partnerships with global investors. EMRA is expected to cut red tape for licenses and permits while enhancing the mining sector’s commercial operations. The approved law grants EMRA greater financial and managerial independence, allowing it to operate with enhanced commercial flexibility, manage its own budgets and invest in critical infrastructure.

Investor-Friendly Fiscal Regime

The application of the Model Mining Exploitation Agreement (MMEA) framework – introduced in 2023 - is enabling Egypt to shift away from the traditional profit-sharing agreement model to a more globally competitive royalty and tax-based system. The new framework has also attracted new investments from global players such as Centamin (https://apo-opa.co/4nfr50e) and Barrick Gold. The framework provides firms with long-term resource exploitation licenses and competitive tax rates, including a 5% government net smelter royalty on revenue, a 22.5% corporate tax rate, a 15% government financial net profit interest and a 0.5% community development contribution. The MMEA aligns with Egypt’s commitment to allowing mining firms to recover up to 50% of investment costs through tax deductions over a period of seven years from a project's commencement.

