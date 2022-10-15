Scot Evans, CEO of Canadian oil and gas exploration company, ReconAfrica will attend African Energy Week (www.AECWeek.com) (AEW - Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which takes place from 18 – 21 October 2022 in Cape Town - as a Platinum Sponsor to share energy market insights as well an update on ongoing exploration initiatives in the high potential Namibian basin.

With over 35 years of experience across the global oil and gas sector, the participation of Evans at AEW 2022 will be crucial for driving discussions around how the continent can boost oil and gas exploration activities and energy production to address energy poverty, fuel economic growth while improving energy security both in Africa and the wider global market. Prior to his current role with ReconAfrica, Evans was a Production Geologist with global energy major ExxonMobil for 11 years and led assets management for American energy services firm Halliburton for 26 years where he contributed to the company’s expansion of daily oil production from 20,000 to 100,000 barrels.

As part of ReconAfrica’s Platinum Sponsorship, the company will organize the Namibian Youth and Women in Leadership Brunch that will take place on October 20th from 9am to 11am at Life Grand Café, open to all AEW 2022 delegates.

With Africa facing a reduction in oil and gas production due to natural declines in legacy projects and limited investments in hydrocarbon exploration and production, market insights and recommendations by Evans will be crucial for companies interested in frontier exploration in Africa. Representing one of Africa’s most important international independents, the participation of Evans at AEW 2022 will enlighten African governments and energy stakeholders on the role independents play in accelerating investments and upstream activities.

ReconAfrica, under the leadership of Evans, is bringing a strong comeback of exploration across the African continent with its licenses in the Kavango Basin in Northeast Namibia and Northwest Botswana. Currently, the company is leading exploration and production in Namibia, a high potential market that has seen sizable discoveries made in 2022 by Shell and TotalEnergies. Evans will discuss the country’s energy potential while making a strong case for upstream investment in 2022 and beyond.

“Scot Evans and his team at ReconAfrica are driving frontier exploration in Africa, emphasizing the role international independents have and continue to play in expanding the continent’s energy sector. Bringing new markets on the production line while optimizing exploration and production in already producing markets is what will bring Africa out of energy poverty. At AEW 2022, Scot Evans will be providing updates on developments across Namibia’s rich basins, his company’s growth plans across Africa and how the continent can maximize investments, exploration and production in an increasingly capital-restrictive environment,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Under the theme, “Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,” Evans will lead panel discussions and high-level meetings at AEW 2022, discussing developments across Africa’s upstream sector and other critical issues such as investment, regulation, energy transition and local content development that are shaping the continent’s oil and gas market.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.