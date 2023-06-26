Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has released the Eighth Episode of their First-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like KTV in Kenya, NTV in Uganda, and GH One TV in Ghana and ZNBC in Zambia, AYV in Sierra Leone and LTV, Liberia, and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program is currently being broadcast on TV 3 in Ghana, KTN Home in Kenya & Mashariki TV in Burundi, and will soon be broadcast on BTV in Botswana and QTV in The Gambia. “Our Africa” TV Program is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3SfA0AF, Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3YSasvq, Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3jVPzAw and YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3xoxZs7) and Merck Foundation (Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH, Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q, Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11 and YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3SGN568).

The theme for the Eighth Episode is Sustainability is a Shared Responsibility.

Watch the Eighth Episode promo here:

https://apo-opa.info/44kfYtc

Watch the Eighth Episode here:

https://apo-opa.info/3NOBP70

The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “I am happy to bring to you the eighth episode of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’, with this episode we aim to raise awareness about sustainability and environmental protection through our ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ community. I have always believed that Fashion and Art can be used as powerful tools to address and raise awareness on pressing social and health issues in our beloved Africa and beyond. Fashion and Art have a purpose beyond just entertainment and looking good and we must make the most out of these platforms to advocate for the causes we work towards every day. Merck Foundation works closely with Media and Art communities across Africa to address and raise awareness on sensitive social and health issues such as Diabetes Awareness, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, stopping FGM, stopping GBV, Supporting Girl Education and women’s empowerment and many more. Together, we can be the voice of the voiceless and bring about a positive change in our communities that will lead to a culture shift in Africa.”

“’Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ has been receiving an overwhelming response from our viewers who watch the show on TV. Our social media is also flooded with lovely messages from our followers across the globe. All this attention is very valuable and inspiring to do more and to do better. I am certain the upcoming episodes will also be received well”, added Dr. Rasha Kelej

Globally, the textile and clothing sector is one of the largest segments of the economy, contributing almost $2.4 trillion to manufacturing and employing close to 300 million people across the world. Fashion makes a sizeable contribution to climate change. The fashion industry accounts for about 8-10% of global carbon emissions, and nearly 20% of wastewater. This means that the fashion industry consumes more energy than both aviation and shipping combined.

Sustainable Fashion is a term for clothes that are created and consumed in a way that can be, quite literally, sustained, while protecting both the environment and those producing garments. This is the reason cutting CO2 emissions, addressing overproduction, reducing pollution and waste, supporting biodiversity, and ensuring that garment workers are paid a fair wage and have safe working conditions, are all crucial to the scope of sustainability.

“Sustainable Fashion is a term that is increasingly used these days, as we all become aware of the serious environmental impact of our clothes. I feel so proud that the local fashion industry across Africa is exploring new sustainable solutions, and tapping into more traditional ones, that will enable them financially and protect the environment” said Senator, Dr. Rasha.

This episode featured Nana Kwabena Anoff, African Artist in Sustainable Art, who displayed his unique and remarkable art pieces made up of sustainable materials; Dr. Sabrina Devi Ramamy Iranah, Director of Fashion and Design Institute, Mauritius and Jean Luc Emile, Managing Editor, Defimedia Group, Mauritius. Young Fashion Designers from Mauritius – Desire Cedric Vincent and Deena Appaddo are also featured, who showcased their recyclable fashion designs with messages on environmental sustainability during this episode.

Senator, Dr. Rasha further explained, “At Merck Foundation we strongly believe that young people have numerous untapped capabilities. We wish to unleash such capabilities which would empower and enable them to lead the sustainable development and Green Environmental Agenda for their countries and encourage others to lead a sustainable lifestyle and adapt to the impact of climate change. “Sustainability is a Shared Responsibility”.

“I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Watch General Promo of the Program here: https://apo-opa.info/3GITwRe

Watch Episode 1 here: https://apo-opa.info/3IfqqdE

Watch Episode 2 here: https://apo-opa.info/3ZoKOPh

Watch Episode 3 here: https://apo-opa.info/3IJ9SK4

Watch Episode 4 here: https://apo-opa.info/3LuTgII

Watch Episode 5 here: https://apo-opa.info/43dqXVC

Watch Episode 6 here: https://apo-opa.info/43PZbPC

Watch Episode 7 here: https://apo-opa.info/3BGA7O3

More images here: https://apo-opa.info/3COzwdQ

Media contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3jMdG4G

Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q

Flickr: https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC

Website: Merck-Foundation.com

Download the Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.info/3xeJMsI

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH), Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q), YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3jMdG4G), and Flickr (https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC).