Youssef Masbahi, 14-year-old Moroccan teenager suffered from Juvenile Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma (JNA) stage 5, a rare tumour which occurs in 1 in 150,000 individuals. Admitted at an advanced stage at the hospital, the tumour had led to partial blindness and severe proptosis or bulging eye.

Pioneering intricate scarless endoscopic surgery in UAE, doctors from Medcare Hospital in Sharjah saved the life of Youssef, who travelled with his parents, after doctors in Morocco and Europe, refused to undertake the complex surgery to remove the tumour weighing 105 gms.

A football fan, Youssef’s challenge began when he started experiencing blindness in his left eye, followed by severe bilateral proptosis, a condition where the eye starts bulging out from the socket. Over the next six months, his symptoms grew worse posing grave risk to his sight and overall health. Despite encountering resistance from medical professionals in Morocco and Europe, Youssef's family found hope and a solution at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. A multi-disciplinary team of ENT doctors, neurosurgeons, anesthetists, and intensivists led by Prof. Dr. Janakiram T N, Specialist ENT, and Dr. Saied Alhabash, Consultant Otolaryngology, embarked on a groundbreaking surgery that spanned six hours.

Dr.Janakiram T N, Specialist ENT, Medcare Hospital Sharjah said: "The surgery itself was a feat of modern medical ingenuity, involving a series of cutting-edge techniques. First, we put a temporary clip on a blood vessel, then used a special technique to remove the tumor bit by bit. Then we started by removing the outer part of the tumor and worked their way inside the head. Further, we also removed a piece of bone and carefully drilled a specific area showcasing the precision and innovation required to tackle such a challenging case.”

“At Medcare, our purpose would always be to provide the best possible care to patients through continuously bringing in novel techniques to support our vision and patient’s needs around the world,” added Dr. Janakiram.

Dr. Saied Alhabash, Consultant Otolaryngology, Medcare Hospital Sharjah, added, “We knew that this was a unique and complex case, but our shared commitment to medical excellence propelled us forward. With my dedicated team and the patient's exceptional courage, we successfully removed the tumor completely and encountered no complications. A postoperative CT scan was conducted to provide full assurance.”

Expressing profound joy and gratitude, Youssef's mother, Mrs. Safa Harras stated, "We are overwhelmed with happiness and relief to see our son healthy and free from the challenges he faced. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the exceptional team of doctors and specialists at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. Their unwavering dedication and expertise have given our son a new lease of life. We are eternally grateful for their relentless efforts and the innovative approach that has brought hope back into our lives."

Youssef's case serves as a testament to the remarkable fusion of medical expertise and unwavering determination. His triumph over this rare condition opens new avenues for future medical advancements.

