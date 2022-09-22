Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce the Honourable MP for Oyo, 2nd Constituency, of the National Petroleum Company of Congo (PDG), Raoul Maixent Ominga, is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Congolese national is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re excited for Mr. Ominga to attend Africa Oil Week. His support of the future of the oil and gas industry and his role in the Congolese hydrocarbons industry is very valued,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

The Republic of Congo has become the third largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa. It has an urgent need for improved living conditions, clean water and better sanitation, education, and economic growth. Clean Gas power generation needs to be expanded to help but there is also an opportunity to develop clean, persistent, environmentally sustainable Geothermal Energy. There are numerous oil and gas wells in this onshore area of Mayombe (West Congo), some with high geothermal gradients. According to experts, this is a good area for geothermal exploration. Geothermal Energy could be a domestic source of economically affordable electricity to help mitigate Energy Poverty.

In August, Raoul Maixent Ominga and the National Petroleum Company of Congo (SNPC), through its foundation, carried out the first phase of the electrification project for villages on the main road. Through this project, villages with over 11,600 citizens gained access to electricity poles, streetlights and wiring. Villages in The Republic of Congo have already seen an increase in employment due to the latest installation and implementation of electricity.

“We respect the Congolese government’s commitment to expanding energy sector diversification and, by extension, Congo’s socio-economic growth. This work is exactly the stimulation that is needed in shaping the future of Africa,” Sinclair added.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (Africa-OilWeek.com).

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.