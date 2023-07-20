Radisson Hotel Group (https://www.RadissonHotels.com) has had a strong H1 2023 with strategic growth across the portfolio being delivered in APAC and in EMEA with milestone openings and signings. The Group also announced more offerings to its owners and guests with the inclusion of art’otel in its portfolio, blending art and lifestyle.

Radisson Hotel Group continued to lead on its growth and expansion plan in the first half 2023 focused on strategic geographical expansions and a new brand architecture with the addition of the art’otel brand (https://apo-opa.info/3XUU1zb), which offers a unique value proposition to owners and guests that blends art with a lifestyle experience. Since the beginning of the year, the Group has welcomed more than 100+ hotel openings and signings in APAC and EMEA.

Across EMEA, H1 2023 growth included the addition of more than 8,000 keys through signings and openings across different brands in key destinations such as Greece, Germany, UK, Italy, Switzerland, France, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria. Key signings and openings include the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel Santa Sofia Milan (https://apo-opa.info/46UmHw6), the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Rome EUR and Radisson Blu Hotel, Abuja CBD, as well as the signing of Radisson RED Edinburgh Airport, the opening of a Radisson long-stay property in Zurich (https://apo-opa.info/46Sx4ke) with 430 rooms, making it the largest hotel in the Zurich metropolitan region, the signing of a new Radisson property in Ferrara, as well as the signings of Radisson Residences Limassol in Cyprus and Radisson Hotel Mersin in Turkey, scheduled to open in Q1 2024.

In APAC, Radisson Hotel Group added 60+ hotels to its portfolio, representing over 8,000 keys, in Vietnam, India, Thailand, the Philippines, and China. In Thailand, the Group has more than doubled its portfolio by signing seven new hotels with over 1,300 rooms in the last 12 months. Key signings and openings include Radisson Hotel Ploenchit Bangkok (https://apo-opa.info/3XY9KgK) which will become the Group’s flagship Radisson property in Thailand when it opens in 2024, a new Radisson RED hotel in Phuket, Radisson Resort&Spa in Hua Hin, Radisson Resort&Suites Phuket (https://apo-opa.info/3Dkr06t), and the debut of the Park Inn by Radisson brand in Thailand with a new signing in Bangkok.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, comments: “Over 65% of our owners have more than one hotel with us and this is thanks to the trust of our partners, relevance of our brands and servanthood of our people. We look forward to an exciting second half of the year and wish everyone a relaxing summer break”

Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa&Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group adds: “A superb indication of our growth in Africa is the materialization of our pipeline into openings, where we have led consistently the biggest market share for the last 36 months, translating to a commendable 15 percent growth on our African portfolio, year-on-year, placing us well on track to reach our objective of 150 hotels within the next five years from 100 hotels today. Our rate of materialization and openings is a testament not only to the quality of our pipeline but also reflects our conversion strategy in repositioning existing hotels under one of our brands. We are also proud to further entrench our stance as the operator with the most extensive presence in Africa with once again a new market entry as the only hotel operator.”

