On May 16, 2023, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone David J. Francis in Beijing.

Qin Gang said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Sierra Leone have always supported each other and cooperated with sincerity. China highly appreciates Sierra Leone’s firm commitment to the one-China principle and its adherence to justice on Xinjiang-related human rights and other issues. This year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s proposal of principles guiding China’s Africa policy, including sincerity, real results, amity and good faith. These principles have shaped the past of China-Sierra Leone relations and will open up a bright future for bilateral relations. The two sides should jointly follow through on the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, continue to firmly support each other, strengthen practical cooperation, and keep closer coordination in international and regional affairs. Noting the strong vitality of China’s economy, Qin Gang said China is ready to share opportunities with Sierra Leone for common development.

Francis first conveyed President Julius Maada Wonie Bio’s sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping. Francis said that Sierra Leone-China relations are robust and the two sides share broad common interests. Sierra Leone cherishes its relations with China and firmly pursues the one-China principle. Sierra Leone looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in such areas as trade and investment, agriculture and infrastructure development to benefit the two peoples. Sierra Leone highly applauds China’s important role in safeguarding world peace and stability, actively supports important initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping, and stands ready to work with China for greater democracy in international relations and a multi-polar world.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Africa, the reform of the United Nations and other issues.