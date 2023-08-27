Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with HE Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance efforts to implement the tasks of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which aim to maintain security and achieve peace and stability in the country.

