Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis met with HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, HE the Permanent Representative of Libya as Chairman of the Arab League Group, and HE the Permanent Representative of Mauritania as Chairman of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Group. 

The three delegates formally submitted, on behalf of the Arab League and the OIC, a request for the UNGA to hold a humanitarian briefing on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.