The Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Republic of South Africa has delivered humanitarian aid provided by Qatar Charity to South Africa, in response to the donations campaign of the Mookgopong Old Age Centre in Limpopo during the activities of the celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day.

The humanitarian aid included foodstuffs, health products, agricultural materials to enable the elderly to cultivate vegetables, and a water tank.

The delivery of the aid was attended by HE Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Candith Mashego-Dlamini and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to South Africa Tariq Ali Al Ansari.

On this occasion, HE Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the Qatari donation, hailing the partnership between her country and Qatar. She also praised the distinguished relations between the two countries.

In his remark delivered on this occasion, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to South Africa Tariq Al Ansari expressed his great pleasure in joining the celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day as a global celebration proclaimed by a decision of the UN General Assembly, pointing out that the State of Qatar, and through the aid offered to this friendly country, contributes to mitigating the poverty and suffering that afflict the communities.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to South Africa pointed to the humanitarian aid provided by the State of Qatar to South Africa, including the aid that has been provided during the recent flood incidents in KwaZulu-Natal.