A Qatari airplane carrying 39 tons of food assistance, provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Charity (QC), arrived Wednesday at Port Sudan Airport in the Republic of the Sudan.

This assistance comes within the framework of the support offered by the State of Qatar to the fraternal people of Sudan and its full support for their steadfastness in facing the difficult conditions they live in due to the continuation of fighting.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday the evacuation of 197 persons, holders of Qatari residency, from the Republic of the Sudan by a Qatari airplane that took off from the Port Sudan Airport, bringing the total number of evacuated persons to 1,241 residents.

Earlier, the State of Qatar evacuated Qatari citizens, who were in Sudan, and 1,044 persons, holders of Qatari residency.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's keenness on security and stability in the Republic of the Sudan.