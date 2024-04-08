A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft landed in El-Arish, Arab Republic of Egypt, with 30 tons of aid onboard, including food and medical supplies from the Qatar Red Crescent Society, to be delivered to Gaza.

This takes the total of Qatari relief planes sent to 91.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatars full support for the brotherly Palestinian people amid the tough humanitarian challenges they are subjected to.

Meanwhile, the 22nd batch of Palestinian wounded in the Gaza Strip was evacuated to receive treatment in Doha, as part of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's initiative to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater was in their reception.

This initiative comes as a continuation of the State of Qatar's steadfast support and its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with various regional and international partners.