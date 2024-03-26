Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the Republic of Sudan carrying 40 tons of food and aid supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Sudanese people and their resilience in the face of the difficult circumstances experienced due to the ongoing conflict. 

