The State of Qatar strongly condemns and denounces an attack that targeted transport buses in the Hiran region in central Somalia and led to deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's condolences to the victims' families and the government and people of Somalia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery

