The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of an attack that targeted a hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu and led to deaths.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar‘s firm position of rejecting violence and extremism regardless of the motives and reasons.
The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and people of Somalia.