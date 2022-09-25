Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the bombing that targeted a military base west of the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing one person and wounding several others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar's firm position rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victim and the government and people of Somalia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.