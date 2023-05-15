Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday at the Amiri Diwan with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Libya Najla El Mangoush, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and the developments in the situation in Libya - especially the preparation for the elections, in addition to several regional and international issues of common concern.

