HE President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno met in N'Djamena on Saturday with HE Advisor to HH the Amir for National Security Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Misnad, on the sidelines of the opening of the National, Inclusive and Sovereign Dialogue in the Republic of Chad.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Advisor to HH the Amir for National Security conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad; and His Highness's wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Chadian people.

For his part, HE the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad entrusted His Excellency with his greetings to HH the Amir; wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the Qatari people continuous progress, development and prosperity.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral cooperation ties between the two countries.The meeting was attended by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi. (QNA)