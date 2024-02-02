HE President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame met in Washington with HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Republic of Rwanda, and His Highness wishes for more prosperity and development for the people of Rwanda.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Rwanda entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HH the Amir and further progress and prosperity to the people of Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. In addition, they exchanged views around a number of topics of common concern.