The State of Qatar participated in the resumed extraordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of delegates regarding the discussion of the situation in Sudan.

The delegation of the State of Qatar to the work of this session, which was held today at the head­ quarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, was headed by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the League of Arab States Salem Mubarak Al Shafi.

During the meeting, HE reaffirmed the position of the State of Qatar calling for an immediate end to the fighting in Sudan, the exercise of maximum restraint, resorting to the voice of reason, giving pri­ ority to the public interest, and sparing civilians the consequences of fighting. He also expressed the aspiration of the State of Qatar that all parties would pursue dialogue in peaceful ways to overcome differences.