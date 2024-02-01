The State of Qatar participated in the 5th Quint Meeting on Somalia, which was convened at the invitation of the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of HE President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and with the participation of the Republic of Turkiye, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi represented the State of Qatar in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that at the beginning of this year, the region is still facing a great deal of challenges, and is suffering from rapid changes that require continuous consultation and coordination among regional and international partners to address them and avoid their consequences.

HE emphasized the necessity to advance efforts aimed at enhancing support for the security and stability of Somalia and achieving the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity, along with realizing the national priorities of Somalia across various domains.

His Excellency also affirmed the State of Qatar's keenness on the unity of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia and its sovereignty over its entire territory, adding that dialogue and peaceful settlement of international disputes are the most effective means to resolve any crisis.