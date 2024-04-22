Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today with HE Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the State of Qatar Mohammed Al-Amin Salman.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, health, education and development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.