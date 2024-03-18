Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Sunday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the State of Qatar Mohammed Al-Amin Salman.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, stressing all support to advance the bilateral relations to a closer cooperation in various fields.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.