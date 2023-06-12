Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Monday with HE Secretary of State to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad of the Republic of Tunisia, Mounir bin Rjiba, on the sidelines of the second ministerial meeting of the Arab-Pacific Islands Countries, held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two parties discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

