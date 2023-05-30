Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to the State of Qatar Roy Akajuwe Kachale.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

