HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to the State of Qatar Amadou Diem, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening the bilateral relations, wishing him success in his future duties.

