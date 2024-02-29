Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday with HE Advisor to French President on Africa Jeremie Robert, on the sidelines of the state visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the French Republic.

During the meeting, they discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also exchanged views on various African and International issues of common concern.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.