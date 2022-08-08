Chadian parties signed in Doha Monday the Doha Peace Agreement and the Participation of Politico-Military Movements in the Chadian National, Inclusive, and Sovereign Dialogue, under the auspices of the State of Qatar.

The signing of the agreement is a culmination of the negotiations the State of Qatar hosted during the past five months with regional and international participation.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, a number of foreign ministers and officials of a number of countries, and representatives of the African Union and regional and international organizations.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the transitional government in Chad by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad Cherif Mahamat Zene, as well as representatives of the Politico-Military Movements in Chad. This agreement paves the way for the start of the national, inclusive, and sovereign dialogue in Chad in the capital, N'Djamena, which aims to achieve comprehensive national reconciliation.

In the State of Qatar's speech during the signing ceremony, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the heads and members of the delegations from the Republic of Chad in the State of Qatar, which is proud to host the important historical negotiations that brought together the transitional government and most of the politico-military movements in the Republic of Chad since last March.

HE also expressed the State of Qatar's deep appreciation and valuation for the delegations' efforts to make these negotiations a success and to reach the "Doha Peace Agreement and the Participation of Politico-Military Movements in the Chadian National, Inclusive and Sovereign Dialogue", which reflects their keenness and awareness of the importance of ending the war phase and achieving the aspirations of the Chadian people for lasting peace.

HE, as well, welcomed Their Excellencies, the representatives of state members of the Follow-up Committee and all those who participated in this important meeting.

HE said "History informs us of the ineffectiveness of resolving the Chadian crisis by military force and that the only way is the constructive dialogue through the negotiating table for achieving a comprehensive political settlement among all spectrums of the people of the Republic of Chad.

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that in this sense, the State of Qatar has not hesitated for a moment to accept mediation and to host negotiations between the Chadian parties in the belief that true reconciliation of the Chadian people is the firm guarantee for the sustainability of peace, stability and building the State of law and development in Chad.

"It is no secret that the negotiations faced many challenges which were addressed through your estimated efforts, and in implementation of the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State of Qatar has spared no effort to overcome obstacles in cooperation with you. In this context, we appreciate the efforts of the member states of the Follow-up Committee that contributed to the success of these negotiations," HE added.

His Excellency expressed certainty that the outcome of the negotiations that took place in Doha and the signing of the Doha Peace Agreement and the participation in the national dialogue by most of the Chadian parties will constitute an important and delicate stage for the Chadian people during the national dialogue to find solutions to all controversial issues, achieve national reconciliation and meet the aspirations of the Chadian people.

"From this standpoint, those who are characterized by wisdom and insight when facing the moments of self-determination in their lives and the lives of their people, must bear the responsibility, make decisive decisions commensurate with the challenges of the situation, rise above all forms of divisions, meet the aspirations of their peoples for unity and stop their sufferings through agreement," HE underlined.

HE said that all Chadian parties must transcend the past and its pains, focus on the future and its hopes and not to forget the lessons learnt from the past, adding that this requires everyone to embark on the future with an indomitable spirit and firm belief in the right of the people of the Republic of Chad to security, stability and unity and achieving the desired development.

HE expressed the State of Qatar's thanks and appreciation to the transitional government and the politico- military movements that signed this Agreement, and its hop that other groups will join the march of reconciliation and peace, with a view to achieving the aspirations and dreams of the Chadian people.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that the State of Qatar strongly looks forward that the initial Peace Agreement we are celebrating today will be an important turning point towards stability and prosperity for the Chadian people and the achievement of their goals in security, development and prosperity.

His Excellency emphasized that everyone is aware of the magnitude of the challenges to achieving the desired peace in Chad through the negotiations and national dialogue to be held in N 'Djamena, and therefore, HE called on the international community to intensify regional and international efforts to avail itself of this historic opportunity to make the national dialogue a success with a view to achieving the desired peace for the Chadian people.

"In this context, I have no doubt that all Chadian parties appreciate the responsibility entrusted to them and that everyone with God's willing and success - will do their utmost to realize the aspirations of the Chadian people that peace will be an alternative to a war that has lasted for many years, and that security and stability will prevail throughout Chad," HE noted.

HE affirmed that the State of Qatar will spare no effort in cooperating with all Chadian parties and international community, to achieve the desired goals of these negotiations and national dialogue and the aspirations of the Chadian people for security, stability, peace and development.

"Out of Qatar's firm belief that the sustainability of peace is a shared responsibility of the international family, we reiterate that Qatar will spare no effort to continue its active engagement with all international and regional efforts in this regard," HE said.

HE called on countries that are still experiencing conflicts which threaten their security and stability, as well as international peace and security, to open up to initiatives aimed at laying the foundations for peace through constructive dialogue that achieves peoples' aspirations for security, stability and decent livelihoods. "We are badly in need of that peace in many parts of the world," HE added.

In a recorded speech during the signing ceremony, HE Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres thanked the State of Qatar for hosting and sponsoring the negotiations between the Chadian parties, which led to the signing of the Doha Peace Agreement.

HE the UN Secretary-General said that this agreement is historic and will enable - with adherence to it - to achieve a lasting peace in Chad, calling on the international community to provide the necessary assistance to Chad in this critical period.

For his part, HE African Union Commission's Chairperson Moussa Faki expressed his congratulations to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the efforts of the State of Qatar, which resulted in the signing of the Doha Peace Agreement.Qatar's auspices of the negotiations deserves to be commended, HE said, adding that the history of Doha, the wonderful and pioneering city in peacemaking, occupies a great position.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission reviewed Qatar's role and efforts in the field of international mediation, especially between the Afghan parties, and in Darfur in Sudan.

The agreement between the Chadian parties was reached after five months of negotiations, he said. "Congratulations to Doha, the city of peace," Faki added.

The agreement constitutes a first step towards Chadian reconciliation, and includes measures to restore confidence, peace, national harmony and security. These measures include the complete and final cessation of hostilities, transitional government's commitment not to carry out any military or police operation by the defense and security forces against the politico-military movements that signed the agreement, wherever they are in the countries neighboring Chad, the commitment of armed political movements not to carry out any infiltration, armed action or attack of any kind against the transitional government and the commitment of all parties not to carry out any hostile, retaliatory or harassing act on the basis of ethnicity, political affiliation, or any other basis.

The agreement includes other measures for disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, confidence-building and security arrangements and inclusive national dialogue in N'Djamena, as well as mechanisms for following-up and implementing this agreement.

The State of Qatar hosted the Chadian peace negotiations last March with the participation of representatives of the transitional government and most of the politico-military movements in Chad, based on its active regional and international role in providing the basic ground for mediation and preventing the outbreak and exacerbation of conflicts.