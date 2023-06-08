Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to HE Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them.

Acting Charge d'Affaires of Qatar's Embassy to Ethiopia Jaber Jamal Al Awami handed the message during his meeting with HE State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Mesganu Arega.

