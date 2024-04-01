Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki received the credentials of HE Saad bin Mubarak Al Nuaimi as Ambassador and Representative of the State of Qatar to the African Union.

HE the Chairperson of the African Union Commission wished HE the Ambassador success in performing his duties, and bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the African Union further progress and development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.