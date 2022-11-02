HE Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met with HE Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily, on the sidelines of the 31st regular session of the Arab League Summit taking place in Algeria.
During the meeting, HE Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's support for the mission of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, praising the United Nations' efforts to resolve differences by peaceful means, enhance stability in Libya, and achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people for development and prosperity.
His Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the political approach to resolving the Libyan crisis, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's unity, stability and sovereignty.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.