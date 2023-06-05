In a concerted effort to bolster the Universal Health Coverage agenda, middle-level health cadres take center stage in driving effective service delivery. Principal Secretary, Mary Muthoni HSC, of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, met with union leaders representing diverse health cadres to discuss crucial modalities for advancing workers' skills and welfare.
Recognizing the vital role of middle-level health cadres in Primary Health Care, the meeting aimed to ensure professionalism and enhance service delivery. Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni emphasized the department's unwavering commitment to engaging unions in developing workable strategies for uninterrupted service provision to all citizens.
"With our focus on Universal Health Coverage, middle-level health cadres play a critical role. 's meeting signifies our dedication to strengthening their skills and welfare," stated the Principal Secretary.