The second day of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) – which is organized by Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) - featured a deal signing ceremony between insurance company Protteja Seguros and oil and gas company Petromar. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two companies will develop a business partnership and collaborate on social responsibility.

The MoU was signed between Kianda Troso, CEO of Protteja Seguros and Abel Caetano, Deputy General Manager for Petromar.

Protteja Seguros identified Petromar as a partner of interest and intends to initiate discussions for collaboration in the field of social responsibility and potential business partnerships. Protteja Seguros has expressed interest in collaborating with Petromar in the field of social responsibility, aiming to make this deal a catalyst for business cooperation.

Meanwhile, under the agreement, Petromar and its operations in Angola will engage further within the Environmental, Social and Governance standards of the country’s sustainability and development goals. With a prime focus to deliver solutions that make a change, Petromar’s operations are poised to promote and develop Angola’s up- and downstream sectors.