In the ongoing efforts to eradicate polio, the Central African Republic has placed a special emphasis on reaching vulnerable and underserved populations. Populations in mining regions like Zoubala, a locality in the Bossombélé district about two hours from Bangui, the capital, face unique challenges and heightened risks of poliovirus transmission.

In 2023, the detection of three circulating variant poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) cases in Bossembele, of which two were from Gaga, a mining site in the district highlighted the urgency of improving vaccination coverage in mining areas. This led to targeted vaccination activities, including in Zoubala, one of the district's 34 mining sites.

Overcoming challenges

A vaccination campaign in Zoubala, from October 10th to 13th, aimed to bridge the immunity gap among children aged 0 to 59 months. Brice Ngombe, a consultant with World Health Organization (WHO) polio response programme, was part of the team deployed during the vaccination drive in which there were significant logistical and security challenges:

“Mining sites are frequently located in remote and security-compromised zones. Communities here often lack basic health services, including routine vaccination, which leads to higher numbers of zero-dose children—those who have never received any polio vaccine,” says Ngombe.

The vaccination team navigated difficult terrain, poor road conditions and the risk of armed groups presence in the area. The lack of mobile network coverage also hindered real-time reporting and coordination.

Beyond the immediate threat of poliovirus spread and confirmed cases, there was an urgent need to focus on mining sites like Zoubala due to several critical factors. These mines attract workers from diverse regions, including neighbouring countries where poliovirus variants have been detected. The influx of people from different areas heightens the risk of virus importation and transmission. Additionally, the Central African Republic has faced challenges in its epidemiological surveillance, limiting its ability to swiftly detect and respond to outbreaks.

The surveillance gaps, along with the recent detection of new circulating variant poliovirus type 2 cases, have driven the country to implement a comprehensive response plan to enhance vaccination and surveillance efforts.

Despite the hurdles, the campaign achieved notable results across the country: Nearly half a million children were vaccinated, including 57 children identified in this critical mining area. Among them were 17 zero-dose children who had never received a polio vaccine before, demonstrating the critical need to reach these under-immunized groups.

“Polio knows no borders, and neither should our vaccination efforts. In the Central African Republic, reaching mining sites and other high-risk areas is essential to ensure that every child is protected from this devastating disease. We are working tirelessly with partners to deliver vaccines to those who need them most, even in the most remote locations,” says Dr Ngoy Nsenga, WHO Representative in the Central African Republic.

The campaign´s success was driven by strong community engagement, reaching over 350 families with vital information about the benefits of vaccination. By engaging early with community members and leaders, teams were able to build trust and raise awareness about the critical importance of vaccination. Parents learned how the poliovirus can lead to paralysis and even death within days, emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated to protect their loved ones.

Collaboration across sectors also played a significant role. Partnerships with NGOs like Cap Anamur, an humanitarian organisation with the goal of helping refugees and displaced people worldwide, as well as local authorities, were instrumental in reaching out to the population and facilitating the campaign’s smooth execution.

Additionally, teams adapted their approaches to fit the specific contexts of these mining communities, which helped them navigate logistical challenges and boost vaccine uptake.

The Central African Republic has intensified efforts to interrupt cVDPV2 transmission, conducting two nationwide vaccination rounds in April and May 2024. With additional rounds planned for the fourth quarter, the country aims to sustain its progress in boosting immunity across vulnerable groups.

The preparation of the second round is ongoing and will target over 1 million children in the four regions.

Additionally, the Central African Republic and Chad have significantly bolstered their coordination efforts to prevent cross-border spread of polio. Both countries have committed to joint planning, with coordination teams working closely to align vaccination strategies and share vital surveillance data. This collaborative approach and streamlined communication is bolstering readiness and rapid response to any emerging threats.