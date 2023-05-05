United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, has committed to building the capacity of the Malian Defense and Security Forces (MDSF) to promote and protect human rights. Despite facing challenges in some aspects of their human rights relationship, MINUSMA and Malian authorities are working closely and cooperatively towards a common goal of promoting and protecting human rights in the country.

As part of a wider capacity-building program for Malian Defense and Security forces, 30 judicial police officers from various regions of Mali were trained on International Human Rights law from 2 to 4 May. They were acquainted with human rights norms and standards relating to police investigations, special investigation techniques, gender considerations in police investigations, investigating cases of conflict-related sexual violence, grave violations, and crimes involving children.

The Director of Judicial Affairs of the National Police expressed appreciation for the support provided by MINUSMA in building the capacities of the police on human rights. MINUSMA remains available to continue supporting national authorities in their efforts to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights.

A second training of this kind is scheduled to be held from June 27 to 29 for another batch of 30 participants with the aim of increasing the number of judicial police officers equipped with knowledge to integrate human rights.

In the same vein, on May 2nd, the United Nations Police (UNPOL) conducted a sensitization session on International Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law for 20 members of the regional directorate in charge of the protection of civilians (Direction régionale de la Protection civile) in Gao town in the Northern region of Mali. Participants were briefed on fundamental norms, standards, and principles of International Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, especially the principles of proportionality, distinction, and necessity.

MINUSMA is responding to requests made by the Malian Defense and Security Forces to provide assistance in improving the human rights situation in Mali. The capacity-building efforts are crucial to ensure that Defense and Security Forces respect human rights in their operations and investigations, thereby contributing to the overall stability of Mali.