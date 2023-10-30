In a remarkable occasion marking the 60th anniversary of Japan-Kenya collaboration in the health sector, the 5th KEMRI/JICA Country Training Programme (TCTP) was officially inaugurated today by Harry Kimtai, the Principal Secretary for Medical Services.

This enduring partnership has been mutually advantageous to both nations and has also made a substantial impact on the wider region and continent.

The 2023 KEMRI/JICA TCTP theme, "Strengthening laboratory preparedness for building resilience against public health emergencies in Eastern Africa," aligns with Kenya's healthcare transformation and pursuit of Universal Health Coverage.

The program enhances the continent's ability to respond to health crises and emphasizes capacity building, research, and equitable healthcare.

Kimtai urged KEMRI to continue strengthening its role in surveillance, response, and international collaboration in addressing health challenges and thanked Japan and JICA for their unwavering support in strengthening Kenya's health systems and contributing to Universal Health Coverage through research and development.

The event was graced by the presence of Ambassador of Japan to Kenya, H.E. Ken Okaniwa; JICA Country Representative Mr. Iwama Hajime, KEMRI Chairman, Board of Directors, Dr. Abdullahi Ali, and KEMRI Ag. Director General&CEO, Prof. Elijah Songok among others.